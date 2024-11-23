OL Ryan Welch scores on a trick play for a go-ahead conversion as Mercyhurst tops St. Francis 21-20

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena and Cameron Barmore connected on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and offensive lineman Ryan Welch scored on a trick play for a 2-point conversion with 42 seconds left to give Mercyhurst a 21-20 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). Barmore scored from 10-yards out on the first drive of the fourth quarter to tie it at 13-all. St. Francis answered with an eight-play, 86-yard drive ending in a 45-yard pass from Nick Whitfield Jr. to Gavin Thomson. Mercyhurst returned the ensuing kickoff 13 yards before going on a 12-play drive that ended in a juggling catch by Barmore in the end zone from 29-yards out. On the game-winning play, Barmore caught a pass short of the end zone and pitched it to Welch, who ran it in from about the 5.

