OL Reign, Gotham FC win in stoppage time in NWSL

SEATTLE (AP) — Five National Women’s Soccer League matches took place Saturday, and two were decided in stoppage time. Olivia Van der Jagt scored in the 95th minute to give OL Reign a 1-0 win at home over the San Diego Wave. NJ/NY Gotham FC scored the two latest goals in league history to beat the Orlando Pride 2-0 on the road. Angel City FC scored two goals in the second half to secure a comeback draw against Racing Louisville at home, while the Chicago Red Stars scored four goals in a win over the Kansas City Current and an Ashley Hatch penalty gave the Washington Spirit a 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage.

