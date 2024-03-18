OL Groupe announces sale of Seattle Reign FC for $58 million

LYON, France (AP) — OL Groupe, the holding company organized around seven-time French champion Lyon, has signed an agreement with a group including the Seattle Sounders and global investment firm Carlyle for the sale of Seattle Reign FC. OL Groupe says it will sell its entire stake, representing 97% of the club’s share capital. “The sale price is $58 million for 100% of the shares,” OL Groupe says. The Reign was purchased by OL Groupe in 2019 for approximately $3.5 million. OL Groupe said the sale is part of the group’s strategy of refocusing on men’s soccer.

