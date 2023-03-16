OL Coleman Shelton returning to LA Rams with 2-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Versatile offensive lineman Coleman Shelton is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal. Shelton is a Pasadena native who went undrafted out of the University of Washington, but played his way into a key role with the Rams after joining the team in 2019 off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. He started 13 games last season while playing extensively at right guard and at center. He returned from a midseason high ankle sprain to anchor Los Angeles’ injury-plagued line in the absence of center Brian Allen.

