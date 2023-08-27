Okwuegbunam, McLaughlin help the Broncos rout the mistake-prone Rams 41-0 in preseason finale

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson catches a pass in front of Los Angeles Rams safety Quindell Johnson during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos closed out the preseason with a 41-0 rout of the Los Angeles Rams after a pair of joint practices with coach Sean McVay’s team. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin scored his fourth touchdown on the preseason. Russell Wilson’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, led the Broncos to scores on each of their first five possessions. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards for Denver. It was the Broncos’ first exhibition win under new coach Sean Payton.

