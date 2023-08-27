Okwuegbunam, McLaughlin help the Broncos rout the mistake-prone Rams 41-0 in preseason finale

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos closed out the preseason with a 41-0 rout of the Los Angeles Rams after a pair of joint practices with coach Sean McVay’s team. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin scored his fourth touchdown on the preseason. Russell Wilson’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, led the Broncos to scores on each of their first five possessions. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught seven passes for 109 yards for Denver. It was the Broncos’ first exhibition win under new coach Sean Payton.

