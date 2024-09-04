Oksana Masters wins 8th Paralympic gold by defending para cycling time trial title in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Oksana Masters has claimed another gold medal at the Paralympic Games by defending her title in para cycling’s H4-5 individual time trial. The American multi-sport specialist has clocked 23 minutes, 45.20 seconds to finish 6.24 seconds ahead of Chantal Haenen of the Netherlands and a whopping 1 minute, 27.87 seconds ahead of China’s Sun Bianbian. It takes Masters’ career total to eight golds — and 18 medals overall — from both summer and winter Games. Masters will also compete in a H5 road race as defending champion on Thursday, before she wraps up her Paris Games in the mixed H1-5 team relay on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.