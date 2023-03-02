Okpara, Ohio State outpace No. 21 Maryland 73-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland. Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way. Six players reached double figures for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing tallied 16 points, Brice Sensabaugh had 12, Isaac Likekele added 11 and McNeil and Bruce Thornton had 10 apiece. Julian Reese scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Carey added 14 for the Terrapins as Maryland shot 44% from the field.

