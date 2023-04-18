Oklahoma’s Storako is top pick in WPF softball draft

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Spark selected University of Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako No. 1 overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball draft. Storako is a transfer from Michigan. She has been unstoppable for the Sooners, going 13-0 with a 0.80 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 70 innings this season. Washington infielder Baylee Klingler was chosen by the Texas Smoke at No. 2, Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers went to the Smash-It Sports Vipers at No. 3 and UCLA pitcher/utility player Megan Faraimo was selected by the USSSA Pride at No. 4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.