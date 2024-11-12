Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Raegan Beers of Oklahoma is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The Oregon State transfer shot 70.4% for the week and became the first Sooners player in 16 seasons to have back-to-back games over 20 points and 14 rebounds. Her 26-point effort against Virginia put over over 1,000 career points in just her 63rd game. Olivia Miles of Notre Dame was the runner-up.

