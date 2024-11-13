Oklahoma’s president, AD back coach Brent Venables amid rough season

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s president and athletic director have given coach Brent Venables a vote of confidence. The Sooners are 5-5 overall and 1-5 in league play during their first season in the Southeastern Conference. Venables, in his third season, has a 21-15 overall record. Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. spoke after a Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday and said his commitment to Venables was “100 percent.” Venables took over after Lincoln Riley left for Southern California following the 2021 season.

