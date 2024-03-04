Oklahoma’s NCAA record win streak in softball halted by Louisiana at 71 games

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s NCAA record win streak in softball ended at 71 games with a 7-5 loss to Louisiana in eight innings. The Sooners claimed their third straight national title last season, then won their first 18 games this season before losing to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday. Louisiana (10-12) led 4-2 in the seventh before Oklahoma rallied to force an extra inning. Louisiana’s Sam Roe singled in the eighth to score two and gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 7-4 lead. Louisiana’s Chloe Riassetto earned the win in a complete game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.