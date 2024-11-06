Oklahoma visits Missouri for the first matchup of old Big 12 rivals in the Southeastern Conference

Oklahoma heads to Missouri on Saturday to renew a rivalry of old conference rivals that dates to 1902, only now they are playing each other in the Southeastern Conference. It has been a tough debut in the SEC for the Sooners, who have won just one of their first five games. They snapped a three-game skid by beating Maine last week. Missouri is coming off a 34-0 loss at Alabama. The Tigers have lost their two games to Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide by a combined 75-10.

