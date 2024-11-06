Oklahoma visits Missouri for the first matchup of old Big 12 rivals in the Southeastern Conference

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) tries to get around Mississippi strong safety John Saunders Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sarah Warnock]

Oklahoma heads to Missouri on Saturday to renew a rivalry of old conference rivals that dates to 1902, only now they are playing each other in the Southeastern Conference. It has been a tough debut in the SEC for the Sooners, who have won just one of their first five games. They snapped a three-game skid by beating Maine last week. Missouri is coming off a 34-0 loss at Alabama. The Tigers have lost their two games to Texas A&M and the Crimson Tide by a combined 75-10.

