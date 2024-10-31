Oklahoma tries to end 3-game losing skid against FCS opponent Maine

Oklahoma has lost three straight and has already fired its offensive coordinator. A loss to Football Championship Subdivision member Maine would be rock bottom for the Sooners and their already disgruntled fanbase. Despite the losing skid, Oklahoma’s offense looked better during last week’s 26-14 loss at Ole Miss under new play-caller Joe Jon Finley. The Sooners want to use this game against the Black Bears to build momentum for a final stretch that includes games against ranked opponents Missouri, LSU and Alabama.

