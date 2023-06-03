Oklahoma tops Tennessee 9-0 to win 50th straight, advance to Women’s College World Series semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen homered, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 4 Tennessee 9-0 in five innings to win its 50th straight game and advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals. The Sooners extended their Division I record for consecutive wins and inched closer to a possible third consecutive national title. Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out three to earn the win. Tennessee will play Oklahoma State in an elimination game Sunday.

