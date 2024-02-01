Oklahoma tops No. 2 Kansas State 66-63, ending Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, left, drive the ball against Kansas State guard Zyanna Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Garett Fisbeck]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State 66-63 and the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak. Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game’s final 3:04. Gisela Sanchez scored 18 points and Serena Sundell added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-1), who were looking to set a school record for consecutive wins in conference play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.