Oklahoma tops No. 2 Kansas State 66-63, ending Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 2 Kansas State 66-63 and the Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak. Lexy Keys and Aubrey Joens each added 10 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1 Big 12), which outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final quarter even though the Sooners were held without a field goal for the game’s final 3:04. Gisela Sanchez scored 18 points and Serena Sundell added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-1), who were looking to set a school record for consecutive wins in conference play.

