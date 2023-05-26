Oklahoma ties DI record with 47th straight win, 9-2 over Clemson

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Haley Lee hit a grand slam, Cydney Sanders and Alyssa Brito each added a homer and top-ranked Oklahoma extended its winning streak to 47 with a 9-2 victory over Clemson in the opener of the Norman Super Regional. Oklahoma (55-1) tied Arizona’s all-time Division I record of 47 straight wins — set in 1997. The Sooners seek to break the record on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series with Clemson (49-11). Oklahoma had two fielding errors in the fifth inning as Clemson pulled within 4-2, but the Sooners broke it open in the bottom half with five straight hits, including a grand slam. Oklahoma’s first three batters of the fifth inning reached on hits — after just four pitches — and then Lee cleared the bases.

