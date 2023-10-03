Oklahoma-Texas is the top game in Week 6. LSU heads to Missouri after defensive meltdown

Oklahoma-Texas is the main attraction in Week 6 of the college football season and one of three games matching Top 25 teams. The No. 12 Sooners and No. 3 Longhorns will meet for the 95th consecutive year in Dallas but the last as members of the Big 12. Both move to the Southeastern Conference next year. No. 23 LSU visits No. 21 Missouri in only the second meeting of the teams since Mizzou entered the SEC in 2012. No. 10 Notre Dame visits No. 25 Louisville in what will be the Cardinals’ first major test following a 5-0 start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.