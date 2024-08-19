Oklahoma St’s Gundy tells players: ‘Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money’

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has had enough of the distractions that come with this new era of college football. There’s so much to navigate now with the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals. Gundy has drawn the line, and he’s excited to turn the focus to the Aug. 31 opener against South Dakota State. He told his players, “Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money,” and said negotiating time is over until December. No. 17 Oklahoma State should be a contender for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

