Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy still speaking his mind after 20 years as head football coach

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — In year 20 at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy is perhaps the most unfiltered head coach in college football. His outgoing personality makes him entertaining and draws attention to the school. His willingness to speak his mind has gotten him into trouble over the years. It also has given rare insight into how a program is adjusting in this world of name, image and likeness and the transfer portal. He has 169 wins, third-most of any coach at their current school. He’s an innovator who believes his personality and Oklahoma State’s culture can help keep the Cowboys competitive, despite disadvantages.

