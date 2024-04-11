Oklahoma State’s John Smith retires after decorated 33-year career as wrestling coach

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith has announced his retirement after 33 years. His teams won five NCAA team championships, 33 individual NCAA champions and 23 conference titles. The 58-year-old Smith has a dual record of 490-73-6. He also coached 153 All-Americans. Before entering coaching, Smith had a distinguished career as a wrestler, winning six consecutive world championships as a competitor from 1987-92, including gold medals at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. He later coached Team USA in the Olympics in 2000 and 2012.

