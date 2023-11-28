Oklahoma State’s Gordon putting up Barry Sanders-like numbers heading into Big 12 title game

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II went from barely getting the ball the first three games this season to becoming the nation’s leading rusher and putting up numbers not seen at the school since Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman Trophy-winning season. He leads the nation with 1,580 yards rushing and ranks second with 20 rushing scores. He is one of the primary reasons the Cowboys will play in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

