Oklahoma State women top West Virginia on Milton’s winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terryn Milton made a go-ahead shot with 0.1 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 62-61 to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Milton took an inbounds pass with 13.3 second left. Her teammates cleared the right side of the lane and she cut back her defender with a behind-the-back dribble to get a clean shot that hung on the rim before dropping. Milton thought she had the lead with 38.2 seconds remaining on another basket in the lane but an offensive foul was called. West Virginia guard Kyah Watson had a jumper from the free-throw line roll off and Oklahoma gained possession after a tie-up on the rebound. Milton’s winner gave Oklahoma State its first lead since it was 10-9.

