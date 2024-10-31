Oklahoma State takes 5-game losing streak into home game vs. Arizona State

Arizona State and Oklahoma State are looking to get back in the win column after road losses. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who cracked a rib in the Sun Devils’ win over Utah on Oct. 11 and didn’t play in a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 19, will start for the Sun Devils. Oklahoma State must win three of its last four games to extend to 19 seasons the nation’s sixth longest active bowl streak. The Cowboys have dropped five straight for the first time since 2014.

