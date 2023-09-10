Oklahoma State stymies Arizona State defensively for 27-15 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Garret Rangel found a wide-open Brennan Presley on a 16-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State stymied Arizona State defensively for a 27-15 win. The Cowboys overcame one of the hottest games in Arizona State history with a bruising defensive game that gave the offense a short field all night. Oklahoma State had an interception and forced Arizona State to turn it over on downs three times — the last one from the Sun Devils’ 33-yard line in the fourth quarter. Rangel, the Cowboys’ third quarterback of the night, caught Arizona State clogging up the middle and floated a pass to Presley, who had no one within 15 yards of him.

