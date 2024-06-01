Oklahoma State scores 11 runs in first 3 innings to beat Niagara 19-7 in regionals

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Nolan Schubart hit two home runs, Oklahoma State scored 11 times in the first three innings, and the Cowboys beat Niagara 19-7 in the Stillwater Regional. The Cowboys (41-17). seeded 11th nationally, will play Florida (29-27) in the winners’ bracket, while Niagara (38-16) faces Nebraska (39-21) in an elimination game. Schubart’s two-run homer off Niagara starting pitcher Preston Prince in the bottom of the second and Ian Daugherty’s two-run gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead after a three-run first. The Cowboys added four runs off three singles in the third inning and led 11-1. Zach Ehrhard homered for the Cowboys in the eighth.

