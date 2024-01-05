Oklahoma State QB Bowman granted 7th college season

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman has been granted a seventh year of eligibility after the NCAA approved his waiver request. Bowman spent the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons at Texas Tech, the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Michigan and the 2023 season at Oklahoma State. Bowman’s 2023 season ranked among Oklahoma State’s all-time top 10 in passing yards, pass completions and total offense. The Cowboys finished 10-4 this season and reached the Big 12 title game. Bowman capped it by passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns in a Texas Bowl win over Texas A&M.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.