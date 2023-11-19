Oklahoma State men, N.C. State women win cross country titles; Blanks, Valby win individual crowns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Harvard’s Graham Blanks won the men’s race and Florida’s Parker Valby won the women’s at the NCAA cross country championships while the Oklahoma State men and North Carolina State women captured team titles. Oklahoma State, which lost a tiebreak to Northern Arizona last year, handily beat the three-time defending champion Lumberjacks on the 10,000-meter course with 49 points. Northern Arizona had 71. Blanks finished 28:37.7 as the first Ivy League man to win the NCAA title. N.C. State won its third-straight women’s title with 123 points, one in front of Northern Arizona. Valby, second last year, finished the 6,000-meter course in 18:55.2 for a championship-meet record.

