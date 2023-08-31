Oklahoma State looks to sort out QB race in opener vs. Central Arkansas

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is hoping to gain clarity in his starting quarterback race after four-year starter Spencer Sanders transferred to Mississippi, He says he’ll play “multiple” QBs in the season opener against Football Championship Subdivision foe Central Arkansas. Coming off a 7-6 season during which the Cowboys barely extended their streak of winning seasons and bowl appearances to 17, they would like one of the trio of Alan Bowman, Garrett Rangel or Gunnar Gundy to seize the reins.

