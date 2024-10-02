Oklahoma State looks to end 2-game losing skid when West Virginia visits

Oklahoma State was picked to finish third in the Big 12 preseason poll and was expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the Cowboys have opened conference play with losses to Utah and Kansas State and are in danger of falling completely out of the league race. The Cowboys will try to get back on track when they host West Virginia. The Mountaineers could emerge as a sleeper if they can pull out a win.

