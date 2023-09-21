Oklahoma State, Iowa State are trying to jump-start lifeless offenses entering their Big 12 opener

Oklahoma State (2-1) at Iowa State (1-2), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Iowa State by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 34-20-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams desperately need to get their offenses going. Oklahoma State managed just 208 yards in a humiliating 33-7 home loss to South Alabama, which had allowed 412 yards to Southeastern Louisiana the week before. The Cowboys plan to continue rotating three quarterbacks. The Cyclones, whose offense is worst in the Power Five, lost 10-7 to Ohio and has yet to crack 300 yards in a game. They have scored a combined 20 points the last two games.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State offensive line vs. Iowa State front seven. The Cowboys’ starting linemen met Sunday morning for a mental reset after South Alabama worked them over for four sacks and held the ‘Pokes to 94 rushing yards. The Cyclones have just one sack in two games since recording five against Northern Iowa, but they have 57 quarterback pressures to rank third in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus, and they lead the conference in total defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Ollie Gordon II looked to be a budding star as a true freshman, but it’s been a quiet start to his second season. He was limited to just three carries against South Alabama. Coach Mike Gundy said that was because the Cowboys had to play from behind. If the offense is going to improve, Gordon must be more involved.

Iowa State: RB Cartevious Norton, like Gordon, came into the season with a head of steam and poised to elevate his game. He’s averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and totaled 15 yards against Ohio, with 11 coming on one run. The Cyclones need more from him to take pressure off QB Rocco Becht.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State beat the Cyclones 20-14 last year despite converting just 1 of 14 third downs. … Cowboys have won four of last five games in Ames. … Iowa State is among 11 FBS teams that have allowed one sack and among 23 that have not lost a fumble. … ISU WR Jaylin Noel has caught at least one pass in 22 straight games. … Collin Oliver, a freshman All-America defensive end last year, has thrived as a linebacker following the Cowboys’ switch to a three-man front under new coordinator Bryan Nardo. Oliver has 20 tackles, including 10 last week.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.