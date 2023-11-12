Oklahoma State hits 17 3-pointers, shoots its way past Sam Houston, 85-70

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson and Javon Small each hit four of Oklahoma’s 17 3-pointers as the Cowboys shot their way past Sam Houston 85-70 for their first win of the season. Abilene Christian pulled off a 64-59 upset in Oklahoma State’s opener and the Cowboys came out firing from distance. Quion Willams knocked down a 3 and the Cowboys launched eight treys before Eric Dailey Jr. took their first shot from inside the three-point line.

