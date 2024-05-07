Oklahoma State hires Olympic gold medalist David Taylor as wrestling coach

Oklahoma State has hired Olympic gold medalist David Taylor as its wrestling coach to replace John Smith. Taylor won gold in the 86-kilogram class at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He lost to Aaron Brooks at the Olympic Trials finals last month. He spent 11 years on Team USA and is a three-time world champion. He twice won the Hodge Trophy as the nation’s best collegiate wrestler while competing for Penn State. Smith retired after a 33-year run that produced five NCAA team championships, 33 individual NCAA champions and 23 conference titles.

