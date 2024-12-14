Oklahoma State hires Meacham as offensive coordinator as shakeup following 3-9 season continues

Doug Meacham has returned to Oklahoma State as offensive coordinator. Meacham played offensive line for the Cowboys from 1983 to 1987 and worked with tight ends and inside receivers on Oklahoma State’s coaching staff from 2005 to 2012. Meacham most recently was an offensive coordinator in 2021 at TCU, and he remained on the Horned Frogs’ staff through this season. He was an assistant coach for the TCU squad that reached the national championship game after the 2022 season. He also has been a college offensive coordinator at Kansas, Houston, Samford, Henderson State, Jacksonville State and Georgia Military.

