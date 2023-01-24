Oklahoma State hires Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator. He was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon this past season. Gannon’s total defense improved from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4. It was the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons. Nardo previously was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. That was after he spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

