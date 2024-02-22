Oklahoma State drops Cincinnati 80-76, damaging the Bearcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javon Small scored 19 points and Jamyron Keller scored 15 and Oklahoma State beat Cincinnati 80-76 and put a severe dent in the Bearcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes. Eric Dailey Jr.’s 3 with 3:01 left put Oklahoma State 69-68 and the Cowboys never trailed again. Dan Skillings turned it over for the Bearcats on their following possession, and after Dailey rebound his miss off a short-shot attempt, he threw the ball out to Wright who sank a 3 for a four-point lead with 2:15 to go. Simas Lukosius scored 17 points for Cincinnati.

