Oklahoma State coach Gundy has eye injury after ‘run-in’ with his cattle

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he “had a run-in” with his cattle last weekend, leaving him with an eye injury that caused him to hold his weekly media conference on Zoom without a camera. He said the eye was full of blood and he gets dizzy. Gundy’s Cowboys are 3-3 heading into a Friday night game at BYU. If he was a player, he’d likely be listed as probable.

