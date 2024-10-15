Oklahoma State coach Gundy has eye injury after ‘run-in’ with his cattle

By The Associated Press
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he “had a run-in” with his cattle last weekend, leaving him with an eye injury that caused him to hold his weekly media conference on Zoom without a camera. He said the eye was full of blood and he gets dizzy. Gundy’s Cowboys are 3-3 heading into a Friday night game at BYU. If he was a player, he’d likely be listed as probable.

