Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma 57-49 in Big 12 tourney opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Asberry scored 15 points, Bryce Thompson added 12 and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State overcame two more injuries in the backcourt to beat No. 10 seed Oklahoma 57-49 in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys will play seventh-ranked Texas, the No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals Thursday. OSU could be without Chris Harris Jr. and John-Michael Wright, both of whom left with injuries. Tanner Groves led Oklahoma with 13 points.

