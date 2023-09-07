Oklahoma State and Arizona State looking to build off opening wins

Oklahoma State and Arizona State face much bigger tests after knocking off smaller schools last week. The Sun Devils kicked off the Kenny Dillingham era with a 24-21 win over Southern Utah in a game delayed more than two hours by weather. Arizona State was in control the first half, but came out flat in the second after the delay. The Cowboys needed a late touchdown to pull away from Central Arkansas 27-14 after their offense struggled for good chunks of the game. Both will need to be better to win in what’s expected to a scorcher, with the high temperature expected to be around 108 at kickoff.

