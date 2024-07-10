Oklahoma St RB Gordon won’t miss games after arrest, Gundy has to clarify comments about decision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says NCAA rushing champion Ollie Gordon II will not miss any games because of his recent arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, then later had to clarify what he meant when discussing his decision. Gundy said Tuesday during Big 12 football media days that he made decisions based on what he thought was best for Oklahoma State, the football team and Gordon. The preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year posted a public apology on social media Monday, and attended Big 12 media days as scheduled. Gordon says it was important for him to face everything and not leave it to others to answer questions about him.

