Oklahoma St. makes easy work of SEC-bound Oklahoma in 9-3 Big 12 championship win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nolan Schubart went 2 for 4 at the plate and hit a three-run home run over the centerfield wall in the seventh inning to help propel Oklahoma State to the Big 12 championship with a 9-3 win over top-seed Oklahoma. Lane Forsythe went 3-for-5 for the second-seeded Cowboys, drove in a run and scored twice in a contest Oklahoma State never trailed. Zach Ehrhard hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Carson Benge and staked Oklahoma State to a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Avery Ortiz pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Ian Daugherty. Forsythe made it 3-0 with a single that drove in Colin Brueggemann. Forsythe then scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 margin.

