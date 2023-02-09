Oklahoma St. beats Texas Tech 71-68 on Wright’s 3-point play

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 21 points, John-Michael Wright converted a three-point play with 0.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 71-68 for its fourth straight win. Oklahoma State took the lead early in the first half and led by as many as 15 points in the second. A De’Vion Harmon layup for Texas Tech knotted it at 68-all with 18 seconds left for the game’s only tie. On the final possession, Thompson’s jumper hit the back of the iron, but Wright was already in the air for the putback. Jaylon Tyson scored 20 points for Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10).

