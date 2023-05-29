Oklahoma softball takes Division I record 48-game win streak into Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will seek its third straight national softball title and seventh championship overall at the Women’s College World Series. The Sooners set the NCAA Division I record with their 48th consecutive win in an 8-7 victory over Clemson on Saturday to win the Norman Super Regional. Oklahoma will play Stanford on Thursday in their World Series opener. In the other opening games on Thursday, Utah will face Washington, Florida State will play Oklahoma State and Tennessee will match up with Alabama.

