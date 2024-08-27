Oklahoma RB coach DeMarco Murray suspended for one game for recruiting violations

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray will be suspended for one game because he contacted prospects and their families before the permissible time period. The penalties released by the Division I Committee on Infractions also prohibit unofficial visits during the 16th-ranked Sooners’ season opener. The parties agreed that the violations occurred when Murray contacted 17 prospects over 16 months, including 65 impermissible phone calls and 36 impermissible text messages. The agreement said Murray’s actions mean Oklahoma coach Brent Venables violated his responsibilities. Venables avoided a suspension because he was not personally involved in the misconduct.

