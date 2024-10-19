Oklahoma QB situation becomes murkier as Sooners struggle to score

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s volatile quarterback situation just became much more complicated. Michael Hawkins Jr., the true freshman who replaced the highly touted Jackson Arnold earlier this season, was benched after committing three early turnovers in the Sooners’ 35-9 loss to South Carolina. That move by Oklahoma coach Brent Venables caused Arnold to burn a redshirt year. Arnold hadn’t played since getting pulled Sept. 21 against Tennessee. Hawkins turned the ball over on three of his nine plays before he was replaced. Venables isn’t sure who will call the signals next Saturday at Ole Miss.

