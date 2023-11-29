Oklahoma promotes Littrell to offensive coordinator, Finley to co-offensive coordinator

Oklahoma has promoted Seth Littrell from offensive analyst to offensive coordinator. Littrell fills the spot Jeff Lebby vacated when he left to become Mississippi State’s head coach. Littrell will call plays and coach the quarterbacks. The Sooners also announced that they have promoted tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to co-offensive coordinator. Finley will continue to coach tight ends and will play an increased role in offensive game-planning and oversight. Oklahoma hired Littrell as an offensive analyst in March 2023. He was head coach at North Texas from 2016 to 2022. He played fullback on Oklahoma’s national championship team in 2000.

