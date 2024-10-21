Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell is fired after back-to-back poor outings

Oklahoma offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Seth Littrell has been fired after consecutive dismal outputs during what already had been a poor season. The Sooners gained just 237 yards in a 34-3 loss to then-No. 1 Texas on Oct. 12, then finished with 291 yards in a 35-9 home loss to South Carolina on Saturday. Oklahoma has one of the worst offenses in the FBS this season. The unit’s struggles have overshadowed one of the best Sooner defenses in years. Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley will take over as the primary play caller. Senior offensive analyst Kevin Johns has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator.

