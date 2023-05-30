Oklahoma looks to win three straight softball titles, extend record win streak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma could become the first college softball program since UCLA more than 30 years ago to win three consecutive national championships. UCLA won titles in 1988, 1989 and 1990. Oklahoma went for three after winning it all in 2016 and 2017 but lost in the semifinals in 2018. The top-seeded Sooners are expected to end the drought. They enter the World Series on an NCAA Division I-record 48-game win streak while leading the nation in scoring, batting average, earned run average and fielding percentage. They open Thursday against No. 9 seed Stanford.

