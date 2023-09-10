Oklahoma investigating disgraced ex-Baylor coach Briles being on field with Sooners assistant Lebby

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is investigating after disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the field with his son-in-law, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, after Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU. The images of Briles decked in Oklahoma gear on Owen Field drew backlash from Sooners fans on social media. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he was made aware of it and said it is “being dealt with.” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement that it “shouldn’t have happened.” Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

