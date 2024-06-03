Oklahoma holds off Duke 4-3, sets up rematch with UConn for regional championship

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Stevens pitched seven strong innings, Jason Walk drove in two runs and Oklahoma defeated Duke 4-3 to advance to the championship round of the Norman Regional at the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma advanced to play UConn on Sunday night. UConn, which beat Oklahoma 4-1 on Saturday, would advance to the super regionals with a win. An Oklahoma victory would set up a winner-take-all game on Monday. Stevens pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Malachi Witherspoon got the final five outs for his fifth save. Walk’s two-run triple gave Oklahoma a 3-1 lead in the second inning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.