Oklahoma hires Washington State’s 29-year-old Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator

Oklahoma has hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to serve in the same capacity for the Sooners. Arbuckle has been the play-caller at Washington State the past two years. The Cougars rank 12th nationally with 36.8 points per game this season. Arbuckle steps in for an Oklahoma offense that struggled to move the ball and couldn’t help an exceptional defense in the school’s first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners rank 15th out of 16 SEC teams in scoring offense and yards per game. Oklahoma fired Seth Littrell from the position in October.

